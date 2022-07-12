Kremlin critic charged over criticizing fighting in Ukraine

Ilya Yashin was due to be released after spending 15 days in jail on charges of failing to obey police. Instead, Yashin was charged under a new law making it a crime to spread false information about the military, said his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov. It carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors searched Yashin's Moscow apartment on Tuesday evening, and video taken at the scene shows that Yashin was present during the search.