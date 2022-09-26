Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs, urges him to visit Ukraine

Wantuch invited Waters in an open Facebook post Monday to join him on a visit to Ukraine to see for himself the extent of devastation caused by Russian attacks.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Waters accused Wantuch of a “draconian censoring of my work."

He said “Wantuch seems to know nothing of my history of working, all my life, at some personal cost, in the service of human rights.”

Waters has blamed both NATO and Ukraine for the war. He wrote an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska this month in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, blaming Washington in particular.

Wantuch wrote in his open message to Waters that with 2.6 million followers on social media, he had the power to influence many minds.

"You are calling on the West to cease military aid, which in fact means the capitulation of Ukraine,” Wantuch wrote. “Ukraine will not give up, it will fight, but because of people like you, because of what you say and write, it will be a much harder fight.”

___

