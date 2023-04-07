Kraken clinch first playoff berth, beat Coyotes 4-2

Dunn followed that up with a goal 28 seconds into the second period. Eberle sneaked one past Vejmelka at 5:52 to make it 3-0.

Hayton scored Arizona’s first goal at the 12-minute mark of the second.

Beniers made it 4-1 at 16:09 of the third period with his 23rd goal of the season. Eberle had the second of his two assists on the goal.

NOTES: Eberle’s goal gave him scores in three straight games, his longest scoring streak since November 2021. ... Seattle’s win was its second home victory over the Coyotes in four days. The Kraken also defeated Arizona 8-1 on Monday. ... The Kraken and Coyotes will play again Monday in Arizona — their third meeting in the span of a week.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Anaheim on Saturday.

Kraken: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

