Kosovo’s new parliament convenes next week to nominate PM

The new government will need to revive Kosovo's economy, beat back unemployment, as well as to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, organized crime and corruption.

Negotiations to normalize ties with neighboring Serbia, which stalled again last year, don’t figure high on Kurti’s agenda, despite international pressure.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces, which ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

Most Western nations have recognized Kosovo, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China don't. Tensions over Kosovo remain a source of volatility in the Balkans.