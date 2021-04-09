Kosovo’s mannequin protest against virus restrictions

Kllokoqi, who is head of the Kosovo Gastronomers Association, said he already had cut his staff to stay in business.

“We can hardly survive like this,” he said.

Kosovo, which has a population of about 1.8 million, has reported 96,212 confirmed cases and 1,960 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials said hospitals are reaching their full capacity due to a recent surge of about 1,000 new cases a day.

Kosovo started its vaccination drive this month after receiving a first batch of 24,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from the World Health Organization-backed COVAX program.

Mannequins are positioned at the tables of Bagolina eatery restaurant, as a protest against the latest government COVID-19 lockdown measures in Kosovo capital Pristina, Friday, April 9, 2021. Kosovar association of gastronomy have found an innovative way of protesting, sitting mannequins instead of customers in chairs of closed restaurants and cafeterias following the government's recent lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

