Korda sisters team for share of LPGA Tour lead in Midland

Suwannapura and Clanton won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we trust each other’s games a lot,” Suwannapura said. “Like when we play good, we’re right along, good golf game; but when we miss a shot it’s kind of like we feel like we touch each other, she got this, I got this, and then we make up-and-down for par. I think that’s a big key for us.”

Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid were a stroke back with Wichanee Meechai and Pavarisa Yoktuan.

Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu were at 67 with sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and Mi Jung Hur and Jeongeun Lee6.

Kang and Lydia Ko opened with a 68. Thompson and Nasa Hataoka were another stroke back. Hataoka won the Marathon LPGA Classic last week in Ohio.

The Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year, is next week in France.