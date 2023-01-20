Korda of US stops 2-time Australian Open runner-up Medvedev

On this night in Rod Laver Arena, it was Korda who dictated most of the points, who put his shots right where he wanted them, who charged forward with verve and slick volleys. He even threw in the occasional drop shot, for good measure.

Korda compiled nearly twice as many winners as Medvedev, 50-28, and although there were plenty of unforced errors off his racket, too, that did not hurt the American.

Korda grabbed the lead in each of the first three sets, breaking Medvedev in his first service game every time.

And with the match a fraction longer than 2 1/2 hours old, Korda was serving while ahead 4-3, 40-15 in the third set. So close to advancing, five points away from winning.

Right there, right then, is when Korda slipped up.

After Medvedev made it 40-30 with a forehand winner, Korda got a chance to hit a seemingly simple volley to take the game. But he missed, sending the ball too long. On the next point, he netted a forehand from the baseline, his sixth unforced error off that wing in the set — six more than Medvedev at that moment. A netted backhand then completed the gift-wrapped break, and one love hold later, Medvedev had accumulated eight consecutive points to go up 5-4.

What appeared to be a turning point, though, turned out just to be a blip.

Korda raced to a 6-1 lead in the closing tiebreaker and, while he again needed to settled down after some missed chances, this time he ended things with a forehand winner.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila