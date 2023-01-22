Korda, 1998 Australian Open champ Petr's son, in 1st Slam QF

Korda’s 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) victory over Hurkacz followed up a third-round win against 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who had reached the final at Melbourne Park each of the past two years.

Korda is a 22-year-old American whose father, Petr, won the 1998 championship at the tournament. Korda’s mother was a professional tennis player, too, and his two older sisters play pro golf.