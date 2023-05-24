Kopech strikes out nine, White Sox roll to 6-0 win over Guardians

Quantrill entered the year with a perfect 14-0 record at Progressive Field but lost for the third time in four home decisions. The right-hander went four innings, giving up a season-high six earned runs, one of them on a wild pitch.

Giménez had a pair of hits and was thrown out trying to advance for the Guardians, who are 12-22 after starting the season with a 9-6 record. The defending AL Central champions have lost six of their eight home series.

Tim Anderson singled home Clint Frazier in the third to open the scoring. Former Cleveland first-round pick Frazier had two runs, singled and stole a base.

COMEBACK KID

Guardians RHP Aaron Civale, who has been on the injured list since April 7 with a left oblique strain, met with manager Terry Francona before the game to determine the next step in his rehabilitation process.

Civale has made two starts for Triple-A Columbus, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings, on his way to rejoining the rotation. Francona said they are planning his schedule in five-day increments.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert Jr. is considered day to day after exiting the game Tuesday with a quadriceps injury. Manager Pedro Grifol said he is “expecting him to be ready to play” against Detroit on Thursday.

Guardians: RHP Cody Morris (right shoulder strain), who has not pitched this season, was scheduled to make his initial rehab appearance for Double-A Akron on Wednesday night. Morris made five starts for Cleveland last year.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (3-3, 3.62 ERA) works Thursday against Detroit as the teams begin a four-game set at Comerica Park.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.08 ERA) takes the hill Friday in the opener of a three-game home series against St. Louis.

