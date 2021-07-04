Ko leads at Old American after bogey-free 32-hole day

The 22-year-old Henseleit followed the eagle on 15 with a birdie on the par-5 17th. She won the Ladies European Tour's 2019 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

“I actually didn’t think we would get that close to not finishing, but I’m so happy that we did,” Henseleit said. “It really is dark. You couldn’t really see the pins on the last two holes. But just happy to be sleeping in tomorrow."

Castren birdied 15 and 17. She won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship three weeks ago in California at foggy Lake Merced to become the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history

Jeongeun Lee6, the South Korean player who won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open and lives in nearby Irving, was 10 under after a 69. She birdied the last three holes.

Defending champion Angela Stanford birdied three of the last four holes in a 68 to get to 9 under. The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won at 7 under last year when the event was played in early December.

“With this east wind that we are having today, I told my caddie walking down the second hole, `This is the hardest wind out here,’” Stanford said. “Now we’ve seen all directions, but I think east is the hardest. That probably helped me calm down and be patient and know it was going to play harder.”

She played 31 holes Saturday, finishing a second-round 70 in the morning.

“I’m ready to go bed,” Stanford said. “That 4:30 wake-up call was tough.”

Ana Belac also was 9 under after a 68.

Stacy Lewis, from the Houston area, bogeyed the 18th in a 68 that left her 8 under. The 2014 tournament winner played 32 holes Saturday.

“I’m tired. Today was so long. It was exhausting,” Lewis said. “Early this morning it played really hard I thought with the wind coming back out. ... Just really tiring, and glad to be done.”

