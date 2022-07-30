Ko and Boutier lead Women's Scottish Open by 1 shot

France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71.

“I really like links golf and playing in windy conditions. I feel like my ball flight is pretty low and so I never really have trouble keeping it down which is an advantage here because the ball doesn’t get affected as much," Boutier said. "And I had some good memories of playing well in the past so that’s always helpful.”