Knights of Malta warn Vatican reforms risk their sovereignty

The Knights' grand chancellor, Albrecht von Boeselager, wrote a letter to the Knights' members saying the Vatican proposals contradict assurances he had been given that Pope Francis doesn't want to put the order's sovereignty at risk. That sovereign status allows the Knights to have diplomatic relations with more than 100 countries, which facilitates the delivery of humanitarian aid in war zones and conflict areas, and participate in the U.N. and other international organizations as an observer state.

Von Boeselager, who acts as the order’s prime minister and foreign minister, said he would normally raise his objections directly with the Holy See, from one sovereign state to another. “But that avenue has been closed to me,” he wrote in the letter obtained by The Associated Press, suggesting he had essentially been cut off from direct contact with the Vatican.