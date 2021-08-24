Knight sets women's world hockey scoring record in US win

Lee Stecklein made it 3-0 late in the second period with a shot from the blue line, and the U.S. broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes. Kelly Pannek ended a power-play drought for a 4-0 lead, Abbey Murphy scored her first goal to force a goalie change, and Jesse Compher capped the scoring.

The U.S. (3-0) has started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time (2001, 2009). The U.S. looks to extend a 29-game winning streak on Thursday in a Group A showdown against Canada, which played later Tuesday against Switzerland ahead of Hungary-Japan.

Russia (1-2), which was outshot 55-11 in its sixth straight loss to the U.S., faces Finland on Wednesday.

Caption Hilary Knight, centre, of the United States, celebrates her goal with teammates Kendall Coyne Schofield, left, and Brianna Decker as Russia's Ilona Markova looks away during second period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Russia's Fanuza Kadirova, left, crashes into goalie Alex Cavallini, of the United States, during the second period of a match at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championships in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Russia's Kristi Shashkina, center, struggles to hold her position as Cayla Barnes, left, of the United States, checks her and goalie Alex Cavallini looks on during the second period of a match at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championships in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Russia's Kristi Shashkina, left, passes the puck as she is is checked by Savannah Harmon, of the United States, during the second period of a match at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championships in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Russia's Kristi Shashkina, left, passes the puck as she is is checked by Savannah Harmon, of the United States, during second period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Russia's Ilona Markova, right, is checked by Cayla Barnes, of the United States, during second period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Russia goalie Anna Prugova, left, blocks a shot from Alex Carpenter, of the United States, during second period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Russia's Veronika Korzhakova, right, crashes into the net after a check from Jesse Compher, of the United States, during second period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh