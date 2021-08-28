springfield-news-sun logo
Knight scores twice, US routs Japan 10-2 in world hockey

Hilary Knight, centrer, of the United States, tries to hold her position as Japan's Shiori Koike checks in front of Japan goalie Nana Fujimoto during second-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Hilary Knight, centrer, of the United States, tries to hold her position as Japan's Shiori Koike checks in front of Japan goalie Nana Fujimoto during second-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
56 minutes ago
Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s U.S. points record in women’s world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 in the quarterfinals

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato's U.S. points record in women's world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the mark with an assist in the second. Knight added a goal in the third. The eight-time world champion is third overall behind former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83).

Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle also each scored twice for the five-time defending champion United States. Megan Keller, Brianna Decker, Caroline Harvey and Dani Cameranesi added goals.

The U.S. outshot Japan 61-12, with Alex Cavallini making eight saves in the first two periods and Nicole Hensley stopping two shots in the third.

Akane Shiga scored twice for Japan.

Earlier, Laura Zimmerman scored at 5:29 of overtime to give Switzerland a 3-2 victory over Russia. In the night quarterfinals, Canada faced Germany, and Finland met the Czech Republic. Canada beat the United States 5-1 on Thursday night to take the top spot in Group A.

Sinja Leeman fed Zimmerman for a one-timer past goalie Valeria Merkusheva for Switzerland’s first victory of the tournament.

Evelina Raselli pulled Switzerland within a goal midway through the third period, and Phoebe Staenz tied it with 2:16 left in regulation.

Yelizaveta Rodnova and Ilona Markova scored for Russia in the first period to chase goalie Andrea Braendli. Saskia Maurer stopped all 28 shots she faced in relief.

The Swiss were without top scorer Alina Muller. She injured her ankle in the team’s first preliminary-round game, a loss to Russia.

Grace Zumwinkle (13), of the United States, scores against Japan goalie Akane Konishi, left, as she is checked by Japan's Sena Suzuki during third-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Grace Zumwinkle (13), of the United States, scores against Japan goalie Akane Konishi, left, as she is checked by Japan's Sena Suzuki during third-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Japan goalie Nana Fujimoto (1) loses track of the puck as teammate Shiori Koike (2) tries to hold off Hilary Knight, right, of the United States, during first-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Japan goalie Nana Fujimoto (1) loses track of the puck as teammate Shiori Koike (2) tries to hold off Hilary Knight, right, of the United States, during first-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Alex Carpenter, right, of the United States, scores against Japan goalie Nana Fujimoto during first-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Alex Carpenter, right, of the United States, scores against Japan goalie Nana Fujimoto during first-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Switzerland celebrate after defeating Russian Olympic Committee during overtime quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Championship hockey game in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Switzerland celebrate after defeating Russian Olympic Committee during overtime quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Championship hockey game in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Switzerland's goalie Andrea Braendli deflects a shot during first period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game between Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland, in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Switzerland's goalie Andrea Braendli deflects a shot during first period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game between Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland, in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Switzerland's goalie Saskia Maurer, left, and Switzerland's goalie Andrea Braendli celebrate defeating Russian Olympic Committee during overtime quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Championship hockey game in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Switzerland's goalie Saskia Maurer, left, and Switzerland's goalie Andrea Braendli celebrate defeating Russian Olympic Committee during overtime quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Championship hockey game in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Switzerland's Laura Zimmermann, right, scres the winning goal on Russian Olympic Committee's goalie Valeria Merkusheva during overtime quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Championship hockey game in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Switzerland's Laura Zimmermann, right, scres the winning goal on Russian Olympic Committee's goalie Valeria Merkusheva during overtime quarterfinal IIHF Women's World Championship hockey game in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Japan's Haruna Yoneyama, left, checks Alex Carpenter, of the United States, during third-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Japan's Haruna Yoneyama, left, checks Alex Carpenter, of the United States, during third-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

