Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says an attacker with a knife injured children and others in a town in the Alps on Thursday.
Gerald Darmanin said the attack took place in a square in the town of Annecy. In a short tweet, he said police have detained the attacker.
“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he tweeted.
