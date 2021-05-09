Knicks beat Clippers 106-100 behind Rose and Bullock

Julius Randle finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who had plenty of supporters cheering despite the limited attendance.

Trailing 62-61, the Knicks outscored the Clippers 18-12 to close the third leading 79-74. New York’s run was fueled by four 3-pointers, including three by Bullock, to give the Knicks their largest lead to that point.

The Knicks missed their first seven shots of the game while the Clippers raced to a 10-point lead. But the Knicks recovered to tie it up before falling behind by nine in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Won for first time at Staples since Nov. 20, 2010. ... Alec Burks (left knee contusion) and Immanueal Quickley (left ankle sprain) sat out.

Clippers: Split the season series after winning 129-115 on the road.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Stay in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Clippers: Face Toronto on Tuesday night in Tampa, Florida, in the opener of a four-game trip to close the regular season.

