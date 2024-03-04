Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson injures left leg on non-contact play against Cavaliers

The 27-year-old Brunson immediately grabbed his left leg and fell to the floor. He sat for several moments before being helped to the locker room.

The Knicks had no immediate word on his condition.

An elite scorer, Brunson has been carrying the Knicks, who are currently without starters Julius Randle, center Mitchell Robinson and guard O.G. Anunoby (elbow) because of injuries.

Brunson is in his second season with the Knicks, who signed him to a four-year, $104 million contract as a free agent in 2022. Brunson spent his first four NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP