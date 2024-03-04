Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson injures left knee on non-contact play against Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson had to be helped off the floor Sunday with a left knee injury — a potentially devastating setback for New York — in the first minute against the Cavaliers.

Brunson, who averages 27.2 points per game, was hurt while attempting a jump shot over Cleveland's Isaac Okoro. Brunson came off a screen near the foul and raised up without any contact.

The 27-year-old Brunson's legs split awkwardly as he came back down, and he staggered toward the 3-point line before falling to the floor. He grabbed his left leg and sat on the court while play continued.

Brunson briefly got up before limping to the sideline and dropping back down. He was helped up and assisted to the locker room in obvious pain and distress.

The Knicks initially said Brunson only has a sore knee. He was ruled out for the rest of the game in the third quarter.

A replay showed that early in New York's first possession, Brunson banged knees with Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein as he moved past his teammate setting a screen for him.

An elite scorer, Brunson has been carrying the Knicks, who are currently without starters Julius Randle, center Mitchell Robinson and guard O.G. Anunoby (elbow) because of injuries.

Brunson is in his second season with the Knicks, who signed him to a four-year, $104 million contract as a free agent in 2022. Brunson spent his first four NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

