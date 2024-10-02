Knicks add Karl-Anthony Towns from Timberwolves after completing three-team trade with Hornets

The Knicks can't wait to plug him into their center spot, believing his outside shooting can be the key for a team that thinks it can contend for a title this season.

“He possesses a blend of playmaking, shooting, rebounding and defending that in combination with his size allows him to compete at a level that is rare in this league,” Knicks President Leon Rose said in a statement.

The Timberwolves received three-time All-Star Julius Randle and guard Donte DiVincenzo from the Knicks, while reacquiring Keita Bates-Diop and also receiving a first-round pick.

The Knicks sent Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries and Duane Washington Jr. to the Hornets, along with two second-round picks, and acquired the draft rights to center James Nnaji.

