Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate

This month, Kishida took a five-nation tour, including Washington, to explain Japan's new defense plan and further develop defense ties with its ally the United States.

Japan plans to nearly double its defense budget within five years to 43 trillion yen ($332 billion) and improve cyberspace and intelligence capabilities. While three-quarters of an annual defense budget increase can be squeezed out through spending and fiscal reforms, the remainder needs to come from a possible tax increase, and Kishida has already faced growing criticism from opposition lawmakers and even from his governing party.

Kishida also faces a critical question of population growth.

“We cannot waste any time on the policies for children and childrearing support,” he said. “We must establish a children-first economic society and turn around the birthrate.”

Japan’s population of more than 125 million has been declining for 14 years and is projected to fall to 86.7 million by 2060. A shrinking and aging population has huge implications for the economy and national security.

Kishida pledged to bolster financial support for families with children, including more scholarships, and said he would compile a plan by June.

Japan is the world’s third biggest economy but living costs are high and wage increases have been slow. The conservative government has lagged behind on making society more inclusive for children, women and minorities.

So far, efforts to encourage people to have more babies have had limited impact despite payments of subsidies for pregnancy, childbirth and child care. Some experts say government subsidies still tend to target parents who already have children rather than removing difficulties that are discouraging young people from having families.

