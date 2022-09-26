Kishida opens diplomacy rush as Japan preps divisive funeral

On Tuesday, he is set to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

China, a sometimes harsh critic of what it saw as the conservative Abe's moves to expand Japan's military and whitewash history, will send former Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang, whose title is sufficiently politically neutral as to raise few eyebrows. He is also the head of the China Zhiong Party, one of eight figurehead bodies tasked with advising the ruling Communist Party and giving China the veneer of a multiparty democracy.

Wan is also a ranking member of the legislature’s toothless advisory body, with a specialty in the auto industry. Wan is not known to have had any connections to Japan, the Japanese Diet or with the Abe family.

Other leaders from Group of Seven countries and many others who attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London last week won't be at Abe's funeral. South Korea is sending Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is set to meet with Kishida on Wednesday.

Political watchers say holding a state funeral for Abe is an attempt by Kishida to stabilize his grip on power by placating ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers belonging to Abe’s conservative political faction.

