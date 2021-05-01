Kings rally to spoil James' return to the Lakers' lineup

Davis led the Lakers with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 17 points.

James missed his first two shots from the field before making a driving layup with 1.9 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

A pair of Damian Jones free throws gave the Kings a 30-15 lead late in the first quarter before the Lakers started rallying. They went on a 19-4 run and tied it at 34-all in the second quarter on a hook shot by James. Los Angeles led by eight late in the quarter before the Kings went on a late run to get within 56-55 at halftime.

The Lakers outscored the Kings 32-23 in the third quarter and led by 11 at one point.

TIP INS

Kings: Marvin Bagley III took part in his first game since March 15 and scored 11 points in 21 minutes. He missed 22 games due to a fractured fourth metacarpel. ... F Chimezie Metu took a hard fall to the floor during the second quarter and did not return due to lower back stiffness. ... De’Aaron Fox was out for a fourth game since entering the league's health and safety protocols.

Lakers: G Alex Caruso did some shooting drills, but missed his second straight game due to back spasms.

UP NEXT

Kings: Travel to Dallas on Sunday.

Lakers: Host Toronto on Sunday.

