Kings rally in 4th to hand Nets 6th straight loss, 112-101

The Kings trailed by eight at halftime and were down 86-83 going into the fourth quarter.

Haliburton converted a three-point play as part of a 9-0 run to open the final period. He made a 17-footer to put the Kings up 97-91, then later drove through the lane to make it 101-93.

Johnson’s dunk cut Sacramento’s lead to 107-101 but Chimezie Metu had a three-point play, made two free throws and then blocked a shot by Patty Mills.

Claxton got the Nets going early with 11 points in the first quarter. Kyrie Irving added a pair of 3-pointers to put Brooklyn ahead 31-23.

Haliburton’s jumper closed the Kings to 45-43 but Irving made a short jumper and Mills followed with a pair of 3s.

Sacramento got close again in the third and had a chance to cut Brooklyn’s lead to two when Claxton blocked Haliburton’s shot from behind and scored on the other end. The Nets’ big man dunked a few moments later to make it 71-65.

TIP-INS

Nets: Harden was whistled for a technical foul in the fourth quarter. … LaMarcus Aldridge sat out a second straight game because of a left ankle sprain.

Kings: Haliburton’s double-double was his 13th this season. … Mitchell had nine points in the third quarter. … De’Aaron Fox missed his sixth straight game because of left ankle soreness. … Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) did not play for the second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Nets: Face the Jazz in Utah on Friday.

Kings: Play the Warriors in San Francisco on Thursday. Golden State has won three straight against Sacramento, including twice this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving wears shoes with the name of Gigi Bryant--daughter of former NBA player Kobe Bryant--and "Mamba" during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas Caption Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving wears shoes with the name of Gigi Bryant--daughter of former NBA player Kobe Bryant--and "Mamba" during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas

Caption Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) throws a pass past Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas Caption Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) throws a pass past Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas

Caption Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas Caption Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Credit: José Luis Villegas Credit: José Luis Villegas