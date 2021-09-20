King Henry leads Titans' late rally to stun Seahawks 33-30

And when Tennessee needed yards in overtime after nearly ending the game with a safety, Henry had four runs for 21 yards to set up Bullock’s winning kick.

Henry also had a career-high six receptions for 55 yards. Tannehill was 27 for 40 for 347 yards and Julio Jones had the 59th 100-yard game of his career with six receptions for 128 yards.

Most important, the Titans avoided an 0-2 start.

Russell Wilson was splendid for three-plus quarters, but struggled in the closing minutes of regulation and overtime when Seattle had chances to put the game away.

Wilson was 22 of 31 for 343 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard strike to Tyler Lockett in the first half. Chris Carson added a pair of short TD runs, but Seattle saw a 24-9 halftime lead evaporate.

It was Seattle’s first loss when leading by at least 15 points at halftime since losing to the St. Louis Rams 33-27 in overtime in 2004 at home.

Caption Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, 22, scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The extra point was good and the score tied the game at 30-30. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Caption Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is stopped just short of the goal line by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. Henry scored on the next play and the extra point was good to tie the game at 30. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson

Caption Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) gets off an incomplete pass as he is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Caption Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Caption Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Caption Seattle Seahawks fans react after wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Caption Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes to wide receiver Freddie Swain (not shown) for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Credit: Elaine Thompson Credit: Elaine Thompson