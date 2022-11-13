King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday to honor veterans

Big Ben chimed 11 times to mark the start of the silence as thousands of veterans, including some who had served during the World War II looked on solemnly under gray London skies.

Their number gets fewer each year – adding poignancy to the appearance of Charles, leading the ceremony for the first time since the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in September. She had served as a mechanic and truck driver during the last months of World War II, and continued to join the annual commemoration in London well into her 90s.