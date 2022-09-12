BreakingNews
Springfield police chief announces retirement
springfield-news-sun logo
X

King Charles III and his siblings escort queen's coffin

From left, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
From left, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Nation & World
By DAVID KEYTON, JILL LAWLESS and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
King Charles III and his three siblings marched behind their mother’s coffin in a solemn procession along the Royal Mile in the historic heart of the Scottish capital of Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital on a solemn journey to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.

Four days after the 96-year-old monarch died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the royal standard, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse.

King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

Once inside St. Giles, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand, and the Duke of Hamilton and Brandon placed the Crown of Scotland on top. Even the crown is steeped in history — it was made in 1540 for Scottish King James V from an earlier version that was damaged. It is crafted from Scottish gold encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.

“And so we gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” said the Rev. Calum MacLeod.

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respects.

People lined up hours ahead of the service to catch a glimpse of the coffin.

“I just wanted to be here, just to show … last respects. I cannot believe she is dead,” said Marilyn Mclear, a 70-year-old retired teacher.

"I know she was 96, but I just cannot believe the queen’s dead. So I think it will be a nice, well, it’s not nice to see (a) funeral, but I think it will be a thing to remember if I see it passing by,” she added.

One man appeared to shout angrily at the passing hearse, while others called out: “God save the king!” But the procession was greeted mostly with a respectful silence under blue skies flecked with white clouds.

Charles, Anne and Edward all wore military uniforms during the procession, but Andrew did not. The Royal Navy veteran was stripped of his honorary military titles and was removed as a working royal over his friendship with the notorious U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier, a car carrying Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, passed the crowds packed behind metal barriers along the Royal Mile, the road between Holyroodhouse and St. Giles’ Cathedral. Onlookers clapped and waved as the king’s limousine passed.

Charles and Camilla got out of their car at Holyroodhouse and greeted people, and looked at floral tributes before a gun salute boomed from Edinburgh Castle.

Earlier, in London, Charles received condolences at Parliament and told lawmakers he would follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty.”

The queen's grandson, Prince Harry, hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity."

The government, meanwhile, announced that the nation will observe a minute of silence on Sunday, the evening before the queen's funeral. The “moment of reflection” will take place at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT). People were encouraged to mark the silence at home or at community events.

Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament for the service, rich in pageantry, in which Parliament offered its condolences to the king, and he replied.

A trumpet fanfare greeted the king and Camilla as they entered the hall, which was packed with hundreds of legislators.

Charles told members of the House of Commons and House of Lords that he would follow his late mother in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the U.K.’s political system.

The hall, with its magnificent hammer-beam roof, is the oldest part of the parliamentary complex — a remnant of the medieval Palace of Westminster that once stood on the site.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all,” Charles said.

The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons. That rule dates from the 17th century, when King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers. That confrontation between crown and Parliament led to a civil war which ended with the king being beheaded in 1649.

Earlier Monday, a personal statement posted on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved greatgrandchildren.”

Amid acrimony in the House of Windsor, Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the U.S. two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.

The national outpouring of grief continued Sunday as thousands of people lined streets and roadsides as the oak coffin was borne from the late queen's beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat, where she died on Thursday, to Edinburgh.

In Edinburgh, the king will walk behind his mother's coffin as it is slowly transported from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral, where the crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin ahead of a service of prayer and reflection on the life and 70-year reign of the widely cherished monarch.

The queen's coffin will lie at the cathedral for 24 hours, giving members of the public a chance to file past and pay their respects. On Tuesday, it will be flown to London where the coffin will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament Palace from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral on Sept. 19.

Authorities already have issued rules and guidelines for people wanting to pay their respects in London, with a long queue expected.

After visiting Scotland, Charles embarks on a tour of the other nations that make up the United Kingdom — he visits the Northern Ireland capital, Belfast, on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.

Harry's statement ended on a poignant note alluding to the death last year of his grandfather, Prince Philip, saying that “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

___

Mike Corder reported from London.

___

Follow all AP stories on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew join the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to the cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Andrew Milligan

King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew join the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to the cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Andrew Milligan

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew join the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to the cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Andrew Milligan

Credit: Andrew Milligan

Combined ShapeCaption
The procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, heads up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

The procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, heads up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

Combined ShapeCaption
The procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, followed by King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, heads up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

Credit: Scott Heppell

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the procession up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the procession up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the procession up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

Credit: Scott Heppell

Combined ShapeCaption
Center from front, Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Tim Laurence, and Prince Andrew follow the coffin as they enter the cathedral for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Credit: Jane Barlow

Center from front, Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Tim Laurence, and Prince Andrew follow the coffin as they enter the cathedral for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined ShapeCaption
Center from front, Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Tim Laurence, and Prince Andrew follow the coffin as they enter the cathedral for a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Credit: Jane Barlow

Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sit, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sit, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sit, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives to attend the Ceremony of the Keys, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Byrne

King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives to attend the Ceremony of the Keys, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Byrne

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives to attend the Ceremony of the Keys, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Byrne

Credit: Peter Byrne

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III arrives at Edinburgh Airport after travelling from London with Camilla, the Queen Consort, ahead of joining the procession of the late Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Owen Humphreys

King Charles III arrives at Edinburgh Airport after travelling from London with Camilla, the Queen Consort, ahead of joining the procession of the late Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Owen Humphreys

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III arrives at Edinburgh Airport after travelling from London with Camilla, the Queen Consort, ahead of joining the procession of the late Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Owen Humphreys

Credit: Owen Humphreys

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III sits at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Britain's King Charles III sits at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III sits at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort stand in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort stand in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort stand in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal Company of Archers soldiers salute as the Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives to St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. At the Cathedral there will be a Service to celebrate the life of The Queen and her connection to Scotland. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Royal Company of Archers soldiers salute as the Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives to St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. At the Cathedral there will be a Service to celebrate the life of The Queen and her connection to Scotland. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal Company of Archers soldiers salute as the Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives to St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. At the Cathedral there will be a Service to celebrate the life of The Queen and her connection to Scotland. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III gives his address thanking the members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons for their condolences, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Ben Stansall

King Charles III gives his address thanking the members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons for their condolences, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Ben Stansall

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III gives his address thanking the members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons for their condolences, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Ben Stansall

Credit: Ben Stansall

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort listen to Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort listen to Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort listen to Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined ShapeCaption
Sisters Arabella, 4, Elithia, 8 and Maisie, 9, from left, stand next to flowers and messages placed for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park memorial next to Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Sisters Arabella, 4, Elithia, 8 and Maisie, 9, from left, stand next to flowers and messages placed for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park memorial next to Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
Sisters Arabella, 4, Elithia, 8 and Maisie, 9, from left, stand next to flowers and messages placed for Queen Elizabeth II at Green Park memorial next to Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III speaks at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: John Sibley

Britain's King Charles III speaks at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: John Sibley

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III speaks at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: John Sibley

Credit: John Sibley

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III delivers his message at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: John Sibley

Britain's King Charles III delivers his message at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: John Sibley

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III delivers his message at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: John Sibley

Credit: John Sibley

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sit, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sit, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sit, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal guards stand outside Westminster Hall where Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort visit as both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Royal guards stand outside Westminster Hall where Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort visit as both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
Royal guards stand outside Westminster Hall where Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort visit as both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of Parliament attend a visit by Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, center, at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: John Sibley

Members of Parliament attend a visit by Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, center, at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: John Sibley

Combined ShapeCaption
Members of Parliament attend a visit by Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, center, at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: John Sibley

Credit: John Sibley

Combined ShapeCaption
Police monitor the Royal Mile before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, to enable people of Scotland to pay their last respects. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

Police monitor the Royal Mile before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, to enable people of Scotland to pay their last respects. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

Combined ShapeCaption
Police monitor the Royal Mile before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is transported to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, to enable people of Scotland to pay their last respects. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Scott Heppell

Credit: Scott Heppell

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers patrol near Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Police officers patrol near Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
Police officers patrol near Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III makes his address as Camilla, the Queen Consort listens, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

King Charles III makes his address as Camilla, the Queen Consort listens, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III makes his address as Camilla, the Queen Consort listens, in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives to attend the Ceremony of the Keys, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Byrne

King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives to attend the Ceremony of the Keys, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Byrne

Combined ShapeCaption
King Charles III inspects the Guard of Honour as he arrives to attend the Ceremony of the Keys, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Peter Byrne

Credit: Peter Byrne

Combined ShapeCaption
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in a shop window, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in a shop window, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in a shop window, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

In Other News
1
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
2
Balzan Prizes honor work in humanities, science
3
Broadway theater to be renamed in honor of James Earl Jones
4
UN to EU: Don't backtrack on climate goals amid energy pinch
5
Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top