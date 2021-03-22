King and queen of Belgium commemorate Brussels attacks

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde started the commemorations at Brussels airport alongside Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. They met victims and their relatives after Philippe laid flowers in front of a memorial plaque.

They continued their journey to the Maelbeek metro station in downtown Brussels, observing another moment of silence at 9:11 a.m. (0811 GMT), the exact time that the explosion went off in a subway train close to the city's European Union buildings.