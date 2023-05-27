Kiner-Falefa's 10th-inning single helps Yankees overcome Tatis HR in 3-2 win over Padres

Clay Holmes (3-2), who came on in the top of the 10th, retired Tatis on a soft grounder that was initially ruled an infield hit before being overturned on replay to end the inning.

Wacha allowed two runs and five hits before turning the game over to Martinez (2-2) for the final 2 1/3 innings.

After Severino retired the first 10 hitters, Tatis blasted an 0-1 slider off the back of the San Diego bullpen. He admired the 426-foot shot, did a hop and stutter step at third and clapped his hands upon crossing the plate before doing a handshake with Juan Soto near the on-deck circle.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: SS Xander Bogaerts, who is dealing with wrist soreness, was given the day off before batting in the ninth. … RHP Luis García (strained left oblique) was placed on the injured list and RHP Domingo Tapia was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

Yankees: RHP Matt Krook was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.53 ERA), who is winless in his last five starts, opposes San Diego RHP Yu Darvish (3-3, 3.67) Sunday.

