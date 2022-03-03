Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

The committee is now using its subpoena powers to get Guilfoyle to cooperate, a move they have been careful not to resort to for many in the Trump family as they hope to bring them in on a voluntary basis. The committee has received a number of documents it had requested from Guilfoyle but is now looking to learn more about her meetings with the former president and members of his family in the Oval Office the morning of the attack.

It was in that room that morning when Trump last spoke with then-Vice President Mike Pence prior to the joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election. Congressional investigators have released testimony that Trump pressured Pence in that phone call to intervene in, delay or even halt the counting of the Electoral College tally, a power he did not have in his ceremonial role.

The nine-member panel is also looking to talk to Guilfoyle because she was one of a few in Trump's orbit who spoke to the crowd at the rally held on the White House Ellipse in support of the former president and his allegations of election fraud.

The committee said that based on the evidence it has gathered, “Guilfoyle also has claimed to have been involved in raising funds to pay for the Ellipse rally.”

“She also apparently communicated with others about the decision by the then-President about who was and was not allowed to speak at the rally, including concerns raised about him sharing the stage with individuals including Ali Alexander, Alex Jones, and Roger Stone,” the statement continued.

The subpoena to Guilfoyle comes a day after the committee issued a filing in federal court that suggested crimes may have been committed by Trump and his associates in the failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.