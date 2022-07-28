Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

“Talking about military action against our nation, which possess absolute weapons that they fear the most, is preposterous and is very dangerous suicidal action,” Kim said. “Such a dangerous attempt will be immediately punished by our powerful strength and the Yoon Suk Yeol government and his military will be annihilated.”

This year, Kim has been increasingly threatening its rivals with his advancing nuclear program in what some foreign experts say is an attempt to wrest outside concessions and achieve greater domestic unity.

In April, Kim said North Korea could preemptively use nuclear weapons if threatened, saying they would “never be confined to the single mission of war deterrent." Kim's military has also test-launched nuclear-capable missiles that place both the U.S. mainland and South Korea within striking distance.

Kim is seeking greater public support as his country's economy has been battered by pandemic-related border shutdowns, U.S.-led sanctions and his own mismanagement. North Korea also admitted to its first COVID-19 outbreak in May, though the scale of illness and death is widely disputed in a country that lacks the modern medical capacity to handle it.

“Kim’s rhetoric inflates external threats to justify his militarily focused and economically struggling regime,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said. “North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs are in violation of international law, but Kim tries to depict his destabilizing arms buildup as a righteous effort at self-defense.”

North Korea has rejected U.S. and South Korean offers to resume talks, saying its rivals must first abandon its hostile polices on the North in an apparent reference to U.S.-led sanctions and U.S.-South Korean military drills.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said last week that this year’s summertime military drills with the United States would involve field training for the first time since 2018 along with the existing computer-simulated tabletop exercises.

In recent years, the South Korean and U.S. militaries have cancelled or downsized some of their regular exercises due to concerns about COVID-19 and to support now-stalled U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to give up its nuclear program in return for economic and political benefits.

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center front, shakes hands with war veterans during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, acknowledges the participants during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Kim warned he's ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Kim warned he's ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption South Korean army soldiers prepare for an exercise at a training field in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he's ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and his wife Ri Sol Ju attend a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and his wife Ri Sol Ju attend a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third right, shakes hands with war veterans during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center front, offers a flower at a liberation war martyrs cemetery in Pyongyang, North Korea on the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center front, visits a liberation war martyrs cemetery in Pyongyang, North Korea on the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers his speech during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: 朝鮮通信社

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the North Korean government, a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, is held in Pyongyang, North Korea Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited