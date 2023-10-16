Kim Ng, MLB's 1st female GM, is leaving the Miami Marlins after making the playoffs in 3rd season

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng is leaving the Miami Marlins after three seasons as general manager, Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman announced Monday.

Ng, 54, became the majors’ highest-ranking woman in baseball operations and the first female GM in the four major North American professional sports leagues in a groundbreaking hire in November 2020.

The Marlins exercised their team option for her to return for the 2024 season, Sherman said in a statement, but Ng declined her mutual option.

“We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well,” Sherman said.

Ng was the fifth GM in the Marlins' history. Sherman said the club will immediately begin its search for new leadership.

Ng brought in Marlins coach Skip Schumaker ahead of the 2023 season, and he led Miami to its first postseason berth since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. They lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series. The last full season in which the Marlins made the playoffs was in 2003, when they won the World Series.

