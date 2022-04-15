Kim has 3-shot lead halfway through 2nd round in Hawaii

Fellow Australian Hannah Green, the leader after the first round, played in the afternoon.

A Lim Kim followed an opening 72 with a 67 to get to 5 under.

“It’s really windy here and sometimes there’s a gust (of) wind,” A Lim Kim said. “I think it’s a place where you have to play smart because the greens are firm.”

The projected cut line was 2 over.

Two-time Lotte champion Brooke Henderson withdrew due to illness prior to the start of her round Thursday. The Canadian shot a 74 on Wednesday.