North Korea's Kim berates officials for 'grave' virus lapse

While North Korea has told the World Health Organization it has not found a single coronavirus infection after testing more than 30,000 people, experts widely doubt its claim of a perfect record, considering the country’s poor health infrastructure and ties to China.

From the start of the pandemic, North Korea described its anti-virus efforts as a “matter of national existence,” banned tourists, jetted out diplomats and severely curtailed cross-border traffic and trade. The lockdown has further strained an economy already battered by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over the country’s nuclear weapons program.

Kim during a political conference earlier this month called for officials to brace for prolonged COVID-19 restrictions, indicating that the country isn’t ready to open its borders anytime soon despite its economic woes.

The North’s extended border controls come amid uncertainties over the country’s vaccination prospects. COVAX, the U.N.-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, said in February that the North could receive 1.9 million doses in the first half of the year, but the plans have been delayed due to global shortages.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Kim ripped into senior ruling party and government officials over what he described as a serious lapse in national efforts to fend off COVID-19. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday, June 30, 2021 that Kim made the comments during the meeting, which he called to discuss a “grave incident” in anti-epidemic work that he said created a “huge crisis” for the country and its people. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited