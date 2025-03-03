Killer whales amaze Seattle onlookers with a rarely seen bird hunt

Kersti Muul, who runs a WhatsApp whale alert system for the Seattle area called " Salish Wildlife Watch," recorded footage as the whales appeared just below a lookout point.

One of the whales was seen capturing a bird and taking it below water, sparking gasps from onlookers.

It was "a once-in-a-lifetime experience for West Seattle. Not only in the whales' proximity, but also witnessing a rarely seen behavior - chasing and catching the grebe," Muul said in a text. “My eyes darted back and forth taking in the community’s reactions and the orcas right below our feet, visible underwater.”

Bigg’s killer whales are orcas that usually prey on marine mammals such as sea lions or porpoises. They visit the waters off Seattle occasionally and both dedicated and casual whale watchers shadow them as they explore. The pod sighted Sunday has ventured into the Seattle waters several times this past month.

“It’s definitely a bonding experience for the community,” Muul said. "And my hope is always that these moments inspire awe and awareness of the urban wildlife in our backyards.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP