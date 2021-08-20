Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld San Diego

Amaya was the youngest of 10 whales at the San Diego park and spent time with her mother Kalia and father Ulises, according to its website.

Described as one of the most playful of the whales, Amaya “helped us gather and share critical information about calf development for researchers studying wild populations,” the site said.

SeaWorld announced the end of its orca breeding program in March 2016, following years of pressure from animal rights protests and shifting public opinion about orcas being held in captivity.

The protests intensified after the release of the 2013 documentary “Blackfish,” which focused on the life of Tilikum, a killer whale responsible for killing trainer Dawn Brancheau when he dragged her into a pool at SeaWorld Orlando in 2010. The movie implied that orcas become more aggressive in captivity.

SeaWorld also subsequently announced it was ending killer whale shows at its parks.

The last killer whale born in captivity in SeaWorld's former breeding program died in 2017 while it was being treated for an infection at age 3 months at the company's San Antonio park.