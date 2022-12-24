Killer dubbed 'The Serpent' arrives in France from Nepal

The French government did not respond to requests for comment on whether he could face judicial challenges in France.

Sobhraj is believed to have killed at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran and Hong Kong during the 1970s.

Sobhraj was held for two decades in New Delhi’s maximum-security Tihar prison on suspicion of theft but was deported without charge to France in 1997. He resurfaced in 2003 in Kathmandu, and was convicted the next year for the murders of American and Canadian backpackers in Nepal.

Life sentences in Nepal are 20 years. In announcing his release this week, the Nepal Supreme Court said he had already served more than 75% of his sentence and had behaved well in prison, making him eligible for release, and he has heart disease.

He was released Friday and ordered to leave Nepal within 15 days. A ticket was purchased with money received from a friend, and the French Embassy in Kathmandu prepared the necessary travel documents allowing him to take a flight out, attorney Gopal Siwakoti Chitan said.

His “serpent” nickname stems from his reputation as a disguise and escape artist. He was also known as “the bikini killer” because he often targeted young women.

Credit: Binod Joshi Credit: Binod Joshi