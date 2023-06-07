Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, begins erupting after 3-month pause

The volcano’s alert level was raised to warning status and the aviation color code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted from September 2021 until last December. For about two weeks in December, Hawaii's biggest volcano, Mauna Loa, also was erupting on Hawaii's Big Island.

After a short pause, Kilauea began erupting again in January. That eruption lasted for 61 days, ending in March.

A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Before the major 2018 eruption, Kilauea had been erupting since 1983, and streams of lava occasionally covered farms and homes. During that time, the lava sometimes reached the ocean, causing dramatic interactions with the water.

