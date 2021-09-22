Kiermaier shocked by reaction to taking scouting card

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash apologized to Blue Jays management before Tuesday night’s game. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said postgame that the issue was "agua under the bridge.”

Kiermaier pointed out his scouting card came out while sliding into second base during a recent game against Detroit and Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum tried grabbing it, Kiermaier jokingly put his foot on it and said “you can’t have it.”

When asked if he did anything wrong, Kiermaier replied: “No.”

“It’s easy to sit here after the fact knowing it’s their card, I understand,” Kiermaier said. “At that moment I just ran 360 feet-plus (trying to score on an infield hit and throwing error) and I’m sitting there trying to process the play, thinking my scouting report is on the ground, grabbing it, just walking back trying to go out there on defense and catch my breath thinking it’s done and over with.”

There were no incidents in Tuesday’s game stemming from the situation.

