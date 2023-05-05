Kidnapped Nigerian girls freed, return to Chibok with babies

Both girls were married three times as one husband after another was killed during clashes with the Nigerian military.

“Hauwa was about eight months and two weeks pregnant during her rescue, delivered a bouncing baby boy on April 28 while undergoing thorough medical examination along with her baby Fatima,” said the military commander.

The girls’ return brought excitement to many in the Chibok community. “It has made the memories fresh for the parents that their children are still missing,” said Hassan Chibok, a local leader.

Several of the girls have returned home in recent months mostly after escaping the Sambisa Forest, a known hideout for the extremists. Most of those who returned had babies after either being forced into marriage or after losing hope that they would ever regain their freedom, their parents and the freed girls have said.

Since the abduction in 2014, Boko Haram has grown in reach and influence. Most of its members now operate as a more brutal faction backed by the Islamic State group. More than 35,000 people have died and over 2 million have been displaced by the extremist violence in Nigeria, according to the U.N. Development Program.

Chinedu Asadu in Abuja, Nigeria, contributed.

