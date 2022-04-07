springfield-news-sun logo
X

Kidd Creole convicted of manslaughter in 2017 stabbing

FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, after he was arrested on a murder charge. A Manhattan jury on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 found rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter in connection with the 2017 fatal stabbing of a homeless man on the street. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, after he was arrested on a murder charge. A Manhattan jury on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 found rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter in connection with the 2017 fatal stabbing of a homeless man on the street. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)

Nation & World
3 hours ago
A Manhattan jury has found rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter in connection with the 2017 fatal stabbing of a homeless man on the street

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan jury found rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter Wednesday in connection with the 2017 fatal stabbing of a homeless man on the street.

The rapper, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, had gone on trial last month for the death of John Jolly, who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife in midtown Manhattan in August 2017.

Prosecutors accused Glover, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, of stabbing the other man after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him.

Glover's attorney said it was out of self-defense. An email seeking comment was sent to the rapper's attorney.

Glover, who had faced a murder charge, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx. The group's most well-known song is “The Message” from 1982. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, the first rap group to be included.

In Other News
1
Ukraine girds for renewed Russian offensive on eastern front
2
Powell returns, Clippers beat Suns for 3rd straight win
3
Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
4
Asian shares track Wall St retreat on interest rate worries
5
Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top