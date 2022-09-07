Khachanov stops Kyrgios in 5 sets; faces Ruud in semifinals

And he noticed who the fans seemed to favor.

“I did it! I did it, guys! Thank you. Now you're giving me some love. I appreciate it,” Khachanov said. “It was a crazy match. I was expecting it would be like this. I'm ready to run, to fight. ... That’s the only way to beat Nick, I think.”

Khachanov will face No. 5 Casper Ruud on Friday for a berth in the championship match.

“I'm really proud of myself,” Khachanov said. “I was really focused from the beginning to the end.”

Both he and Kyrgios are equipped with booming serves, and they combined for 61 aces (31 by Kyrgios). They combined for 138 total winners (75 by Kyrgios).

Two stats that were real difference-makers: Kyrgios made 58 unforced errors, Khachanov 31. And Khachanov saved 7 of 9 break points he faced.

Kyrgios was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and became a popular pick to claim his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows after ending No. 1 Medvedev’s title defense in the fourth round.

Khachanov was not allowed to play at Wimbledon this year after the All England Club banned all players from his country, Russia, and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Against Kyrgios, he picked up key breaks of serve in the last game of the first and third sets. After the opener, Kyrgios complained of knee pain and was visited by a trainer.

He did not appear to show any ill effects once play resumed, and broke early in the second.

Kyrgios had a chance to break again at 4-all in the third, but couldn’t convert, flubbing a forehand, then spiked his racket. Two games later, he put a backhand into the net to drop that set, then sat in his changeover chair, dumped his racket and threw a drink, drawing a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct from Keothavong.

Khachanov came within two points of victory while ahead 6-5 as Kyrgios served in the fourth set. Kyrgios held on there and dominated the ensuing tiebreaker to force a fifth.

Then Khachanov broke to begin the last set, soon was up 3-1 and was on his way.

“The deeper you go, the expectations rise up,” he said. “I did a step forward.”

In Wednesday's quarterfinals, it'll be No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 11 Jannik Sinner, and No. 9 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe.

None of the last eight men in the bracket has won a major title.

Ruud headed into the 2022 season with just one Grand Slam appearance that lasted as far as the fourth round anywhere and was determined to improve his record at the four most important events in tennis.

Then, a day before the Australian Open began in January, he twisted his ankle in practice and needed to withdraw. Hardly ideal. Just look at him now: Ruud is into the semifinals at the U.S. Open and has a shot at moving up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, following a run to the final at the French Open.

The 23-year-old from Norway — who is coached by his father, former professional player Christian — parlayed what he called “a better start than I ever had before in a match” to a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini on Monday.

“During Paris, something clicked, and I feel like I, this year, have sort of figured out the better way how to play five sets and knowing that it’s very different from playing best-of-three sets. ... Sometimes realizing, or knowing, that you can sort of let one set go every once in a while to save some energy for the rest of the sets,” said Ruud, 12-2 in Grand Slam play in 2022. “So I think I matured."

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Karen Khachanov, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption Karen Khachanov, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined Shape Caption A fan gets a haircut as Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, plays Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption A fan gets a haircut as Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, plays Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined Shape Caption Karen Khachanov, of Russia, right, shakes hands with Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, at the end of a quarterfinal match the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. Khachanov won the match. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Karen Khachanov, of Russia, right, shakes hands with Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, at the end of a quarterfinal match the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. Khachanov won the match. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Karen Khachanov, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Karen Khachanov, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after defeating Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, reacts after defeating Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption A fan, at center, gets removed from his seat after attempting to get a haircut during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, and Karen Khachanov, of Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption A fan, at center, gets removed from his seat after attempting to get a haircut during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, and Karen Khachanov, of Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined Shape Caption Karen Khachanov, of Russia, reacts as he wins a point against Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Karen Khachanov, of Russia, reacts as he wins a point against Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, returns a shot to Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, right, shakes hands with Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, after winning their quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Casper Ruud, of Norway, right, shakes hands with Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, after winning their quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, reacts after losing a point to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, reacts after losing a point to Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, takes a break as he play Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II Combined Shape Caption Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, takes a break as he play Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, is attended by a trainer as he plays Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, is attended by a trainer as he plays Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined Shape Caption Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa Combined Shape Caption Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa