Kevin Spacey testifies about sex abuse claims: 'Not true'

“Anthony Rapp seemed like a kid and John Barrowman seemed like a man,” Spacey said in an account that was backed up by a deposition by Barrowman.

Rapp has testified that he and Barrowman went home immediately after the nightclub outing and that it was days later before Spacey invited him to the apartment for the first time. He said Spacey waited for the other guests at the party to leave before making a move on him.

Spacey also described his dismay over a 2017 news report in which Rapp went public with his allegations.

At the time, with the #MeToo movement gaining momentum, “The industry was very nervous. There was a lot of fear in the air about who was going to be next,” he said.

He added: “I was shocked. I was frightened and I was confused. ... I knew I had never been alone with Anthony Rapp.”

He also told jurors that he never had “any sexual interest in Anthony Rapp or any child. That I knew.”

Spacey dabbed his eyes as he described being pressured into making a statement saying he didn't remember anything happening with Rapp, but would be sorry “if” it was somehow true. His managers said “it was the best way to contain "a crisis that was going to get worse” and to avoid being accused of “victim shaming," he said.

Now, he added, “I regret my entire statement.”

Spacey also was asked if he has been private about his personal life over his career.

“I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic,” he said, explaining that rants by his father when he was a youngster led him to hate bigotry and intolerance.

“My father was a white supremacist and neo-Nazi,” Spacey said. “It meant that my siblings and I were forced to listen to hours and hours of my father lecturing us about his beliefs.”

Spacey called it “humiliating and terrifying when friends came over to the house” because he was never sure what his father might say to them or to him.

“Everything about what was happening in that house was something I had to keep to myself. We never, ever, talked about it. I have never talked about these things publicly ever,” he said.

As Spacey became interested in theater, he said, he endured the screams of his father who “used to yell at me at the idea that I might be gay.”

Spacey's testimony began two hours after Judge Lewis A. Kaplan threw out a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress after lawyers for Rapp finished their presentation of evidence. Kaplan said elements of the claim duplicate Rapp's claim that he was a victim of assault and battery.

Spacey’s lawyer argued for dismissal of the case on the grounds that Rapp’s attorneys had failed to prove his claims.

Kaplan said the trial can proceed with assault and battery claims asserted by Rapp, a 50-year-old regular on “Star Trek: Discovery” on television. He was part of the original Broadway cast of “Rent.”

Spacey, 63, was an Oscar-winning actor popular on the Netflix series "House of Cards" when claims by Rapp and others in 2017 abruptly derailed his career.

Rapp was performing in “Precious Sons” on Broadway in 1986 when he met Spacey.

Rapp testified over several days earlier in the trial, which entered its third week on Monday.

The Associated Press does not usually name people alleging sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, as Rapp has done.