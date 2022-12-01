Kevin Harvick will know if 2023 is final season by Daytona

"I don't really have a clear answer on that right now," the 2014 Cup champ said Thursday about his future. "I think as we get to Daytona, I know 100% that we will have a direction because I'm not going to start the season without knowing that direction just because of the fact that there's just a lot of layers to unfold and really go through and evaluate. And so, we'll see. I think it could go either way at this particular point."

Gene Haas said in October that Harvick had indicated he didn't plan to drive after his contract expires at the end of the 2023 season. Haas said Stewart-Haas Racing wants Harvick to sign an extension to return to the team co-owned by Tony Stewart.