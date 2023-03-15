Kevin Hart signs new deal with SiriusXM, rebranded show airs

Hart said he felt compelled to rebrand “Gold Minds” because he wanted to expand beyond comedy to a “larger pool of individuals with interesting stories.”

“I’m going further to entrepreneurs, big businessmen, TV personalities, amazing actors, actresses, directors. It’s expanding,” he said. “There’s a volume of people out there that should be talked to, and there’s not a volume of people that can truly access them properly and execute after getting to them. I think I’m one of the few that have this opportunity and I’m taking advantage of it. I want people to enjoy these authentic conversations.”

Hartbeat will produce the slate of new programs including “Love Thang with Punkie Johnson” and “One Song with Diallo and Luxxury,” hosted by HBO Max’s “South Side” co-creator Diallo Riddle and music producer Blake “Luxxury” Robin. His channel will exclusively release the late comedian Bernie Mac’s first-ever solo standup special.

Comedian Nathaniel "Earthquake" Stroman will return to Hart's channel for the fifth season of his show "Quake's House."

Hart along with The Plastic Cup Boyz — including Joey Wells, Will "Spank" Horton and Na'im Lynn — will continue to host "Straight From The Hart."

“Kevin has become a cornerstone of SiriusXM’s comedy programming, and we’re absolutely thrilled to deepen our relationship with Kevin and the whole Hartbeat team,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer. “As they’ve proven time and again, they have their finger on the pulse of the new, exciting, diverse voices in comedy, and our audience has clearly responded.”

When Hart signed his first deal with SiriusXM in 2018, he envisioned at least a decade-long relationship where can have a “significant stance” and create his own “version of identity.”

“When I look at what Howard Stern has been able to do over the years throughout his career and how he developed into an amazing entity, I say to myself ‘How do I do the same? How do I follow suit?’” Hart said.

“In doing it, you got to make sure that you’re willing to put in the time. This isn’t a two-year plan, a three-year plan. This is a 10 year overall commitment knowing what it will take to get to the place where you want to go. This is well planned out. I’m trying my best to execute it.”