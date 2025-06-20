Breaking: Kroger plans to close 60 stores

Kevin Durant buys minority stake in Paris Saint-Germain, will advise club on basketball expansion

NBA star Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain
FILE - Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 9, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 9, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — NBA star Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain, the French soccer club said Friday.

Qatar Sports Investments, PSG's majority shareholder, signed an investment and strategic partnership agreement with Durant, the club said in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The announcement comes amid talks between the NBA, FIBA and other entities about the potential of adding a new league in Europe.

Durant will provide expertise on the PSG's multi-port strategy, including potential expansion into basketball, the club said.

“Under the terms of the partnership, Durant — via his media and investment company Boardroom, co-founded with long-time business partner Rich Kleiman — will acquire a direct minority stake in the club,” PSG’s statement said.

The Phoenix Suns forward is a two-time NBA champion and became the first four-time men's gold medalist in Olympic basketball history when the U.S. took gold at last summer's Paris Games.

“It is an honor to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain — a club and city that is deeply close to my heart," the 36-year-old Durant said in comments provided by PSG. “This club has big plans and I look forward to being part of the next phase of growth and exploring new investment opportunities with QSI.”

As part of the deal, Boardroom Sports Holdings — Durant’s personal investment vehicle, which holds stakes in a number of major sports teams and leagues — and QSI will join forces on a wide range of commercial, investment and content production initiatives.

PSG added that Durant will support the club’s diversification and growth strategy, as well as the club’s development in the U.S. and other international markets.

“Together with Kevin, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Paris Saint-Germain supporters react ahead of the Club World Cup group B soccer match between PSG and Botafogo in Pasadena, Calif., Thursday, June 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Greg Bull)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

PSG's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Inter Milan, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
UK lawmakers back a bill to allow terminally ill adults to end their...
2
An adviser to an ex-Ukrainian president is killed near an American...
3
The Latest: Trump weighing moves against Iran
4
Juneteenth celebrations across the US commemorate the end of slavery
5
US stocks drift in a quiet return from the Juneteenth holiday