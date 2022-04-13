Kershaw pulled after 7 with perfect game; Dodgers top Twins

Urshela hit a sharp grounder up the middle with two outs in the seventh that skidded under Kershaw’s glove as he tried to backhand the ball, but second baseman Gavin Lux, who was to the shortstop side of the base, reached the ball and made a spot-on throw for the out to end the inning.

Kershaw, who re-signed with the Dodgers for $17 million this year after missing more than two months in 2021 with inflammation in his left forearm, was slotted fifth in the rotation out of the gate. That unusual assignment was to give his arm more time to build up strength in light of the lockout-limited spring training schedule.

With his slider in midseason form, Kershaw had the heavy presence of Dodgers fans in attendance among the crowd of 17,101 — taking in their favorite team's rare game at Minnesota — on their feet often as the anticipation and appreciation of Kershaw’s feat kept building. Kershaw threw a no-hitter on June 18, 2014, against Colorado.

Those same blue-clad customers booed when Vesia was spotted jogging in from the bullpen, with one of them sitting behind the plate yelling, “He had a perfect game!”

This was Kershaw's 66th career double-digit strikeout game in 380 regular season appearances. The Twins became the 27th major league team he faced, missing only the Red Sox and Angels.

Twins starter Chris Paddack had a rough debut, less than a week after he was acquired in a trade with the Padres. Paddack lasted four innings, with six hits and three runs allowed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

The Twins gave SS Carlos Correa a rest and CF Byron Buxton a turn at DH, as a reaction to the late night on Tuesday. Buxton struck out all three times he faced Kershaw.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (1-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound for the home opener on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Cincinnati. LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 19.29 ERA) pitches for the Reds to start the four-game series.

Twins: After an off day on Thursday, RHP Joe Ryan (0-1, 4.50 ERA) takes the mound at Fenway Park on Friday to begin a four-game series against Boston. RHP Nick Pivetta (0-1, 6.35 ERA) starts for the Red Sox.

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner hits a single scoring two runs against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig

Caption Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Paddack throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig

Caption Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Paddack, left, slips and falls and is unable to pick up the ground ball allowing Los Angeles Dodgers Chris Taylor (3) a base hit during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig