Kerry says US examining carbon border tax, sees risks

Speaking to reporters in Berlin before talks with EU counterpart Frans Timmermans, Kerry said the Washington and Brussels had agreed to consult each other on the issue as they also push for greater international efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions before U.N. climate talks in November.

“We want to make sure that it’s not going to have a counter impact, a negative impact on this process,” Kerry said.

“Nobody wants their businesses disadvantaged" by introducing carbon taxes that businesses elsewhere don't pay, he said.

“But we do have some concerns about what the downstream impact might be, and we want to understand that fully before jumping on this,” Kerry added. “Our preference would be that every country is joining in in a fair manner in its efforts to reduce emissions sufficiently that we’re all paying the price of avoiding the consequences of the global climate crisis.”

“And so that includes obviously major emitting nations in the world. We all know who they are,” he said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, right, and the US' Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, left, pose prior to a meeting at the Foreign Office in Berlin on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Odd Andersen Credit: Odd Andersen

