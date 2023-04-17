Kenya's Obiri breaks late to win women's Boston Marathon

Obiri also credited her training, which she did in Boulder, Colorado, after moving to the U.S. just three weeks ago. She took advantage of the hilly terrain, which replicated the back half of Boston’s course where runners have benefitted from tactical strategy over shear athleticism.

“It always feels like a fartlek out there,” Obiri said, referencing a training system for distance runners in which terrain and pace are varied in an effort to tamp down boredom. "I just stuck my nose in there."

American Emma Bates, who led late in the race before falling back, finished fifth in 2:22.10.

Bates entered Monday’s race with both of her top five world major finishes coming in Chicago where she was second in 2021 and fourth in 2019.

It rained off and on for the first half of the race, but held off in the second half.

Bates moved to the front of a lead pack of about 11 runners at about the 15-mile mark and led the group off and on for several miles.

Salpeter took over briefly as Bates fell back in the group around mile 18 in Newton, before Bates moved back ahead of Salpeter to resume setting the pace.

As they hit the next mile, the crowd began chanting, “Emma! Emma!”

Shortly afterward, Bates spotted her coach and shrugged, smiling.

“I was at mile 20 looking at my coach like, ‘I don’t know what's happening, but I'm going to go with it,'” Bates said. “It was really surreal for the longest time.”

Ababel Yeshaneh, who had been in the middle of the lead group, tripped and fell with less than four miles remaining, but quickly picked herself up and was able to continue. That was after another racer also fell around mile 15.

Shortly afterward — at mile 25 — a group led by Obiri, along with Salpeter, Beriso, and Yeshaneh broke away from Bates.

Obiri and Beriso made it a two-woman race with about a mile to go.

Obiri then made her final move as they came around the stretch before hitting downtown. By the time they were fully onto Boylston her separation was too much for Beriso to overcome.

As she crossed the finish line, Obiri was greeted with a hug from her daughter.

“I tried to be patient and wait for the right time to happen," Obiri said. "Today was my time.”

Associated Press reporter Jennifer McDermott contributed to this report.

