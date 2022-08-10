Kenyans waiting for results of close presidential election

A runoff election will be held if no candidate receives more than 50% of votes.

The commission has said it expected turnout to be above 60%, far lower than the 80% in the previous election in 2017. More than 22 million people were registered to vote, but some told The Associated Press they doubted they would bother, dispirited by economic challenges including high national debt and widespread unemployment.

A relatively uneventful election might be welcome. On the eve of the vote, Kenya's government reminded people that “this will be a CONTEST, not a FIGHT. A contest must have a winner, and a loser. In a fight, life can sometimes be lost.”

Kenyans tend to say elections are calm and troubles come later. More than 1,000 people were killed after 2007 election results were announced and Odinga alleged massive rigging. In 2017, the high court overturned the election results, a first in Africa, after Odinga alleged irregularities. He boycotted the fresh election and declared himself the “people's president,” drawing accusations of treason.

A handshake with Kenyatta calmed that crisis, set up their unusual alliance and angered Ruto, who still accuses the president of betrayal.

Both Odinga and Ruto have said they will accept the results as long as the vote is free and fair.

Already, reported troubles include the failure of about 200 voting kits out of more than 46,000 across the country. The electoral commission called it “not widespread” and “normal” for technology to break down at times.

Kenyans have a week from the announcement of official results to file any court challenges. The court has two weeks to rule. A fresh election would be held within 60 days.

Combined Shape Caption Election officials start to count the votes at a polling station in Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption An election official holds up ballots for other officials and party agents to see, as they start to count votes at a polling station in Kilimera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption An election official, seen through a window, adds up numbers of votes counted at a polling station in Olepolos Primary School, in Kajiado County, Kenya Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Polls opened Tuesday in Kenya's unusual presidential election, where a longtime opposition leader who is backed by the outgoing president faces the deputy president who styles himself as the outsider. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis

Combined Shape Caption Presidential candidate Raila Odinga waves to his supporters after casting his vote at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Combined Shape Caption People line up to cast their vote in Kenya's general election in Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)) Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto, center, greets supporters after casting his vote in Kenya's general election in Sugoi, 50 kms (35 miles) north west of Eldoret, Kenya, Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022. Kenyans are voting to choose between opposition leader Raila Odinga and Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga