Kenya stops the private importation of COVID-19 vaccines

Kenya's government says the country's positivity rate jumped from 2.6% at the end of January to 19.1% on April 2.

Separately, the British government says beginning on April 9 it will ban most travelers from Kenya, since a significant amount of them are testing positive for variant first found in South Africa. Only U.K. citizens and those holding residency permits will be allowed to enter Britain from Kenya, it said.

The British High Commission stressed that these are temporary measures.

Kenya responded Saturday by making it mandatory for all passengers originating from or transiting through U.K. airports to undergo 14 days of quarantine at a government facility at their own cost. Exemptions were given to cargo flights.

“This unilateral decision (by the U.K) does not reflect prevailing logic and scientific knowledge of the disease or the spread of the pandemic. Rather the decision seems to be motivated by a discriminatory policy against certain countries and peoples,” Kenya's Foreign Affairs Ministry said.